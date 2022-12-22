SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake celebrated its first public menorah lighting event on Sunday night, with equal parts humility and pride regarding the addition of the Hanukkah observation to the borough’s official end-of-year events.

The celebration, at Fifth and Passaic Avenues next to Veterans Park, was led by Mayor Jennifer Naughton and Borough Administrator W. Bryan Dempsey, who welcomed the interfaith crowd that turned out. Eighty to a hundred people, including adults and children, showed up.