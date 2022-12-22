MANASQUAN — Santa visited Manasquan on Main Beach last Sunday to take photos with “numerous children, families, and pets,” according to Erik Ertle, Superintendent of Manasquan Recreation. The event served as a fun Christmas activity for the community for the second year in a row as well as a fundraiser for Aaron Van Trease and his family. Although donations were optional, the event raised $1,590.

“The Manasquan community stepped up, as it always does,” said Mr. Ertle.

Aaron Van Trease is an 18-year-old Manasquan resident who sustained a serious spinal cord injury while playing football for St. John Vianney High School earlier this year.

Cody Smith, Mr. Trease’s football coach, approached the Manasquan Recreation Department, who sponsored the Photos with Santa event, about the idea of raising money for the family two weeks prior to the event. Mr. Ertle stated that Mr. Smith “generously donated all of his time” to helping out with the event. Mr. Smith has been selling wristbands with the words “AVT Family” engraved on them. According to Mr. Ertle, $110 has been raised so far by Mr. Smith.

