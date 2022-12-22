MANASQUAN — The wait is over. Curtis Park had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, to declare the completion of new renovations.

Mayor Edward Donovan stood with members of the Friends of Manasquan Parks and Recreation, Councilman Michael Mangan and the president, Maureen Anderson and her family, to collectively cut into the red ribbon and officially reopen the park.

The Friends of Manasquan Parks and Recreation is a new nonprofit group founded a year ago for the purpose of creating these inclusive environments such as the new Curtis Park.

“Through signage around town, community connections and social media, we have been very fortunate that the project was so well received and supported,” said Ms. Anderson. “Family, friends, acquaintances and strangers have all stepped up to support and create this inclusive environment.”

The project was financed by several donors whose names can be found on the donor wall and on the benches around the park. Money also came through a $1,140,000 bonding ordinance, a $240,000 Monmouth County Open Space grant and a $55,000 N.J. Department of Community Affairs local recreation grant.

Construction began in September and finished this month.

