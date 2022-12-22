WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education opened its final meeting of the year on Dec. 20, with caroling by students from Wall High School, under the direction of Mrs. Ellen Hollander.

Following the performance, student representatives reported participation in the ongoing Holiday Spirit Week at schools, which featured themed dress up days for students and cookies passed out by the student council.

Ms. Marni Henry-Parks, the new athletic director hired this year, gave a presentation which awarded three Wall sports teams.

The Wall Intermediate Girls Soccer team took home the championship title for the Monmouth County Intermediate School Soccer Championship.

The Wall High School Boys Soccer team was champion of the Shore Conference Central Division this year, with a chance to run for the state title.

The Wall High School Girls Soccer team won the Central Jersey Group Two Championship, and went to compete for the state title after winning games up to the semifinals.

Ms. Henry-Parks looks forward to the future seasons for wall, and said that her time in the town has taught her that “Wall is family,” saying that kids have each other’s backs and commending the support from parents in the community.

Board President Ralph Addonizio also honored the students of the month and thanked voters for passing the referendum.

“The next few years, without a doubt, are going to be exciting,” said Superintendent Tracy Handerhan.

Mr. Hall, in his closing remark, said he believes the board has “turned a corner” towards a more positive future, and hopes the public will continue to show their support for the board.

