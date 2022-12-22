AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Two hard-working teachers were given recognition at last week’s Board of Education meeting when Superintendent John-Michael Hertis distributed the board’s annual awards.

The first recognition granted was the Governor’s Educator of the Year award, which was gleefully given out to kindergarten teacher Danielle Price. The room erupted with cheers as Ms. Price collected her certificate.

Having worked at Avon Elementary for 18 years, Ms. Price acknowledged that a lot has changed in education throughout her time with the school.

“What always remains at the forefront to me as an educator is to have a positive impact on every student who walks through my door,” she told The Coast Star. “I feel as though I have impacted that school as being an educator who always strives to leave a positive impact on all of my students.”

Ms. Price teaches kindergarten as well as being the Student Activities Coordinator and NJHS Adviser. Through her work in these fields, she feels that she has “cultivated positive relationships with families and students in all grade levels.”

When asked about what this award means to her, Ms. Price stated that, “This award means a lot to me… Avon is a special community that I am fortunate to be a part of. I am proud to teach amongst the best educators at Avon School who are innovative and supportive.”

Ms. Price went on to say that her students always bring joy and excitement to her day.

“They make me strive to be the best version of myself personally and professionally everyday,” she remarked. “It was an honor to be recognized for all of the work that I [like every educator I work with everyday] put in every day to ensure my students are safe, happy, engaged in learning and successful.”

Alongside Ms. Price, school counselor Meredith Campbell was recognized with the Educational Services Professional of the Year award. The meeting room filled with cheers again as Ms. Campbell accepted her certificate and posed next to Ms. Price in front of a student-made banner congratulating the two teachers.

Ms. Campbell has worked at the school as a counselor, case manager, and school social worker.

“I feel so honored to receive this award, especially knowing that it was my colleagues who nominated me,” Ms. Campbell told The Coast Star. “The successes I have had at Avon School… are all due to the fact that I work alongside incredible teachers and administrators who are always willing to go the extra mile to support one another and most importantly to support the students.”

