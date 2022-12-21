BRIELLE — The community came out to honor Christine Carlson, Brielle Elementary School Superintendent/Principal, for her 15 years of service and dedication, along with three other retirees, during the Brielle Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Mayor Thomas B. Nicol was the first to speak about Ms. Carlson, recognizing all she has done for not only the school, but the community as well, and presenting her with a proclamation.

“Ms. Carlson has earned the admiration and respect of parents, teachers and the Brielle community by her selfless effort to our children by bringing her extensive educational spirits to cultivate a rich learning environment for the students, as well as personified with her motto, ‘keeping children first,’” Mayor Nicol said.

Mayor Nicol added that Ms. Carlson has been an active member in the community by participating in town events as well as school events, before naming Dec. 14, 2022 as Ms. Christine Carlson Day.

“Ms. Carlson has formed lifelong positive and supportive relationships with community members and organizations that have contributed to the success of Brielle’s children, which will continue to be determining factors in educational development,” he said.

After Mayor Nicol spoke, John Devereux presented Ms. Carlson with a Brielle Recreation jacket, for all her years of service to that department.

