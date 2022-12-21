MANASQUAN— The long-anticipated CVS Pharmacy transfer is slowly underway, still in the permitting process, as Sandy Crisafulli, president of Caryl Communications, revealed that reconstruction is expected to begin sometime in the spring of next year.

The planning board in June approved a plan for the pharmacy to move location diagonally across Main Street. Levin Management Corporation entered a lease agreement with the pharmacy to take over as the new tenant of the vacant ACME supermarket property on Main Street and Route 71.

The location is not the only thing changing, as the store will double in size to 19,614 square feet, compared to the current site, and have a redesigned interior and exterior, with an addition of a drive-through.

“We have outgrown our current location and the needs of the business have changed over the years, most notably in the past years of COVID,” Michele Becker, a CVS district leader, told The Coast Star when the decision was made in June.

