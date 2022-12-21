BRIELLE — Paul K. Nolan, councilman and Public Resources Committee Chair, announced his hope to make “Holiday in the Park” an annual event for the foreseeable future due to its success, despite the event having to be moved due to inclement weather, at the Dec. 13 mayor and council meeting.

Set in Brielle Park, the event featured a variety of games, celebrations, vendors and other holiday joys for all members of the community, including delicious treats, pony rides and even a chance to meet Santa Claus.

The festivities culminated with a tree lighting ceremony lit by the school’s newly-retired superintendent/principal, Christine Carlson.

Mr. Nolan described that the event was new and different this year than the last, with last year only having the Christmas Tree lighting and caroling.

“A lot of people thought it was a great event…. Everybody, the Brielle Chamber of Commerce, the Church in Brielle and certainly Brielle Recreation thought it was a great event and they would like to do it again next year,” said Mr. Nolan.

