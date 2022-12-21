POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education honored two school community employees, Linda Blumenstock and Joyce Popaca, for finishing out their long service dedicated to bettering the school district.

Resolutions of Appreciation were presented to both women at the Tuesday, Dec. 21 board meeting, followed by expressions of gratitude from board members.

Mrs. Blumenstock, described by Board President Sherry Finn as “a highly respected and dedicated staff member,” has worked for the Point Pleasant Beach School District since 1992, serving as a playground lunchroom aid, a classroom aid, assistant secretary and, most recently, executive assistant to the superintendent throughout her 30-year tenure.

Ms. Finn presented a resolution that detailed her successful career, noting that Mrs. Blumenstock has earned excellent evaluations throughout her career and acknowledging that she has coordinated several leadership transitions, prepared and organized countless state reports, and continued her professional growth through various workshops attended over the years.

