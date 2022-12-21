BRIELLE — The Brielle Bayberry Garden Club took part in Wreaths Across America for their eighth year in a row, hosted at the Curtis House in Brielle on Dec. 17.

Wreaths Across America’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad,” as stated on their website.

“Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorship.” The organization then helps these groups by receiving fundraising dollars towards their projects.

