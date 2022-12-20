MANASQUAN — Chief Michael Bauer is retiring, effective Jan. 1, after 31 years in law enforcement and seven years in command of the Manasquan Police Department. He was honored during a borough council meeting Monday night, during which Capt. Nick Tumminelli was announced as his successor.

“The police department’s in good hands with Nick Tumminelli,” said Chief Bauer. “He’s been great as the Captain during my tenure as Chief.”

Family members, residents, multiple Monmouth county police chiefs, the Monmouth county prosecutor, Raymond S. Santiago, and fellow police officers crowded into the municipal meeting room to witness the changeover, which also featured promotions for several other Manasquan police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting kicked off with congratulations and thanks to Chief Bauer, who received a long standing ovation as he shook Mayor Edward Donovan’s hand in front of the council.

Chief Bauer has been in law enforcement for 31 years and police chief for seven. He has been a lifelong resident of the borough having graduated from Manasquan High School [MHS] in 1986. He attended Rutgers University with a bachelor of science degree in Administration of Justice. After he graduated in 1990, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University to get his Masters in Administrative Science. In 1991 he was hired as the 45th police officer to ever be hired by the Manasquan Police Department. He started his journey up the ladder as a detective in the year 2000. He was later promoted to Sergeant in the same year. He moved up to Lieutenant in 2005, Captain in 2015, and finally Chief on Jan. 1, 2016.

During his time of service, Chief Bauer was awarded for saving the life of a heart attack victim in 2005 and again in 2011. He was named Police Officer of the Year twice.

“Be it resolved that the mayor and council on behalf of the residents of Manasquan officially express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for Chief Bauer, his dedicated service to the borough, and wish Chief Bauer success, happiness, prosperity, and good health to all his future endeavors,” said Mayor Donovan.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Chief Bauer told The Coast Star, discussing his time with the Manasquan Police Department. “I’ve worked with a lot of great people and helped out a lot of people as well.”

Councilman Jeffrey Lee spoke later in the meeting, thanking Chief Bauer for his service.

“Chief, it’s your night,” Mr. Lee said. “I’m thrilled to have worked with you, become a friend, watch your leadership in action.”

“You came in during some rocky times and there were some challenges,” continued Councilman Lee. “You lead by example and you were firm in your convictions, and we’re forever grateful.”

Councilman Lee noted that the size of the crowd was evidence of the impact Chief Bauer had on the community. He went on to say that the council is excited to see what the future holds for the staff that Chief Bauer built.

Councilman Brian Holly personally thanked him as well and wished him and his family good luck.

Swearing In

Mr. Tumminelli stood with his family in front of the council, the public, and his fellow officers as he raised his right hand and took an oath to abide by the constitution.

“I’m looking forward to taking over under a great chief,” Mr. Tumminelli told The Coast Star as he made his rounds to shake everyone’s hand.

Following Mr. Tumminelli, Lt. Greggory Restivo was promoted to the rank of captain, taking the oath alongside his family. Sergeant Nicholas Norcia was promoted to lieutenant and patrolman John Ringo to Sergeant.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.