WALL TOWNSHIP — James R. Cadigan, a sergeant in the Wall Township Police Department, has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association [PBA], Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday.

Sgt. Cadigan, 40, is charged with second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and served by summons on Friday, pending a court appearance, Prosecutor Santiago said. Conviction on such a charge could results in a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the prosecutor’s statement Monday, the alleged theft had been reported by the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234 and investigated by office’s Professional Responsibility & Bias Crime Bureau.

The prosecutor said that “a significant amount of cash proceeds was missing following an annual fundraising event held earlier this year. Sgt. Cadigan was solely responsible for orchestrating and running the event in 2022 and in many preceding years, and the PBA annually donates proceeds from the event to various charitable organizations.”

The statement continued: “Starting at least in 2018 and in each year thereafter, Cadigan made numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals from multiple PBA bank accounts and wrote checks to himself and to cash from these accounts.”

Anyone with information about this or related matters was urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Hammarstrom at 800-533-7443.

The prosecutor’s statement also noted: “Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.”

