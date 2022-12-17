SEA GIRT — The borough council Wednesday introduced a measure that would authorize the purchase of electro-shock non lethal weapons, better known as tasers for use by the Sea Girt Police Department.

The measure was presented for first reading by Chief Justin Macko, who cited a recommendation by the New Jersey Department of Justice.

Chief Macko also cited an incident during the summer in which Sea Girt police responded to a domestic dispute where a man, inebriated and in an unsound mental state, had to be detained. According to Chief Macko, a taser, which is classified as a non-lethal weapon, would be appropriate for use in such cases.

Rather than purchasing a taser for each of the 12 full time, sworn in officers, the borough will initially purchase 6, leaving one for each patrolman that is on duty at any given time.

The vendor for the tasers will provide initial in service training for the non-lethal weapon. Then, Senior Patrolman First Class Will Joule and Patrolman Nick Irizarry, who are already the boroughs firearms instructors, will receive accreditation that allow them to recertify police officers bi-annually.

This measure awaits a Jan. 4 second reading public hearing before the council votes on its adoption.

