POINT PLEASANT — The Bennett Cabin, located in Riverfront Park along the Manasquan River, was host to its annual meet-and-greet with Santa Claus on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event, which has been in operation for nearly a decade, provides a place for residents to bring their children and take pictures with Santa Claus.

The poor weather didn’t stop families from coming and telling Santa their wishes for this Christmas, and according to one of the volunteers at the event, over 500 patrons came for pictures on the Saturday before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Families attending stood under an awning that was decorated with Christmas lights and holiday-themed decorations. In line, children were excitedly jumping up and down, nervously anticipating their meeting with the big man from the North Pole.

Once inside, the room to the right provided a large train display that featured miniature versions of landmark locations throughout the borough, including Jenkinson’s Boardwalk. In the room to the left, Santa Claus, sitting on a large stuffed chair, was greeting children who came to sit on his lap, and dutifully noting whatever they asked for.

Parents had the fortune of having a professional photographer there, taking shots that would make for some great Christmas cards.

The event is coordinated by the Friends of Bennett Cabin, a volunteer team that spends the entire year making preparations for the event. They also walked around the entire day, wearing elf hats and providing cookies and hot chocolate to everyone in attendance.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.