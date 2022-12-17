BELMAR — A light cool rain didn’t stop a flood of local residents from converging onto the Pyanoe Plaza for the annual light show on the evening of Dec. 10.

The Christmas light show, which is in its 16th year of operation, takes place on the front of the Connelly-Campion-Wright Insurance building. The flat white front of the building, which faces inward onto the Town Plaza, serves as the backdrop for the light show to be presented.

The show is a production of Raising4 Inc., a New Jersey non-profit organization that raises funds for charitable causes. Volunteers were walking around the event with buckets accepting donations for RallyCap Sports, an organization that builds facilities and runs sporting leagues for physically and mentally disabled children.

Also positioned throughout the event were signs that offer QR codes where people can donate money. According to the borough website, thousands of dollars is fundraised for RallyCap Sports each year from the annual Christmas light show.

Show dates for the 30-minute performance through Dec. 30, at 6 and 7 p.m. For more information on the light show, visit thechristmaslightshow.com.

