POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Thanks to the efforts of the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee, Pleasure Park was transformed into a winter wonderland on Dec. 10 so that families could enjoy an amazing evening and embrace the holiday spirit.

The Winter Wonderland, which lasted from 4 to 7 p.m., kicked off with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus arriving to the event via firetruck. As they sat in their sleigh, families had the chance to take pictures with them, and of course, tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. During this time, Santa even handed out gift cards supplied by Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Top That! Donuts to the children.

Residents had an array of activities to choose from, including a craft table run by the Kiwanis Club, where children could make holiday paper cutouts, create their own decorations, and even write holiday letters to send to soldiers.

The Winter Wonderland also provided an outdoor movie theater, which, using a projector system, played a continuous running of classic Christmas films.

Lauren Schule, Chair of the Recreation Committee and one of the top planners for the event, said that this year was by far the best turnout that they’ve ever had for the Winter Wonderland.

“I cannot say enough about this community,” said Ms. Schule. “I feel so lucky to be in a position to organize events that bring people together in such a meaningful way.”

There was no shortage of warm foods and beverages for patrons to indulge in, including hot coffee, tea and popcorn, as well as a hot dog stand that was set up by the Recreation Committee.

There was also a toy drop off bin available for Toys for Tots, which received over $1,000 worth of toys in donations from the evening.

For information on registration and a full list of upcoming town events, visit pointpleasantbeach.org.

