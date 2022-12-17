BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach borough council last week held a workshop meeting to give residents an opportunity to comment on how officials should proceed with selling off the former First United Methodist Church on LaReine Avenue, which was purchased by the borough for $1.4 million in 2020.

In the crowded borough hall, a succession of residents took to the podium to ask questions about available options and present their own opinions on the matter.

A number of residents who spoke shared similar sentiments. A common view was that subdividing and selling four separate properties would equate to more town revenue rather than selling the property as one lot to a single developer. This, town residents largely agreed, would also limit the properties to residential use.

Paul Neshamkin, director of the Friends of the Bradley Beach Community Center, attended the meeting via zoom. He said that his group “will continue to fight to preserve 319 LaReine Avenue,” and warned that, “once this building is gone, it can never be replaced.” Mr. Neshamkin also said that the group will continue efforts to raise funds to acquire the building, or find an investor who will purchase the site on behalf of the group.

Another member of the group who attended the meeting in person reiterated the historical and architectural importance of the site, which was donated by James Bradley, founder of the borough. The same member questioned the $10 million attached to the community center project, which the group still argues is an overinflated figure that scared taxpayers from the potential project.

A three-to-six-month time frame was presented for each of the options, which would all be multi-step and require approval by both the borough council and the land use board. The meeting concluded with borough council members stating that they will take the public’s view into consideration and present a resolution at a town council meeting in the new year.

