BRADLEY BEACH — Local residents and movie lovers will be happy to hear that The Bradley, the newly-transformed theater on Main Street in Bradley Beach, is readying itself for a summer launch.

The project is being helmed by Cinema Labs, a movie management company based out of Montclair. Cinema Labs hosted a ‘pop-up’ theater at the cinema last summer, where patrons could enjoy viewings for discounted prices and purchase beer, wine, and cider from local venues at the theater.

The pop-up theater was merely a precursor to what is to come to The Bradley. According to Cinema Lab CEO Luke Parker-Bowles, a Hollywood producer and former BAFTA chairman in New York, delays due to supply chain issues have largely been overcome and The Bradley is set to begin construction this winter. If all goes smoothly, he said, The Bradley will be on track to open for the 2023 summer season.

Renovations to the site will include improving and expanding and upgrading the lobby and concessions area. The Bradley will also include a bar area that will sell local craft beers from places such as The Bradley Brewing Project.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An article briefly posted last week incorrectly attributed announced program changes at a theater in Asbury Park to The Bradley in Bradley Beach.

