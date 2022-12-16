Pauline J. Heyder, 77, of Brick Township passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022. Pauline was born in Rahway, NJ in 1945 and raised in Winfield Park, NJ before moving to Brielle, NJ in 1979 and then to Brick Township, NJ in 1998. She was employed as a waitress while living in Brielle. Most of all