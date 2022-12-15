MANASQUAN— For the past 10 years, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID, the Underground Strength Gym has held its Lift STRONG fundraiser. This year, the money raised will go to Wade’s Army, a cancer foundation, and the SEAL Future Foundation, an organization that supports Navy SEALS.

The event is on Wednesday Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Underground Strength Gym. The gym is located at 202 East Main Street, two buildings behind Kenny’s Auto Garage and across from CVS.

This fundraiser consists of a deadlift challenge, which is a power lifting exercise. Everyone attending is welcome to participate in the challenge, but not required to. The goal of the event is to raise money, not to win a challenge, says founder of the Underground Strength Gym and organizer of the event, Zach Even-Esh.

As well as Mr. Even-Esh, families of gym members will be helping with the event, including Mr. Even-Esh’s daughter.

The fundraiser will run for about an hour and a half, but no longer than two hours.

In the past, male participants have been anywhere between middle school and 60 years old. The woman’s open section of the fundraiser is available for women 16 years and older. The estimated turnout is about 40 people, but any amount is welcome.

Anyone under the age of 18 must bring a parent or guardian to sign a liability form.

There are a few ways to make donations at the fundraiser. For all who attend, a donation must be made at the door of any amount, whether it’s $2 or $200, all donations are accepted. Anyone who wishes to participate in the raffle can buy a ticket at the event for a chance to win a prize, which may include a gym membership among other gym related prizes. T-shirts will also be for sale, with all proceeds going to the two charities.

Mr. Even-Esh wants to reward those who make larger donations, so anyone who makes an initial donation of $100 or more will automatically be entered into the raffle.

The Underground Strength Gym has hosted many charity events and fundraisers going back to the year 2007. Mr. Even-Esh moved his gym from Edison to Manasquan in 2012, having signed the lease one month after Superstorm Sandy hit.

Charity events, specifically pertaining to cancer foundations, are very important to Mr. Even-Esh. Before he owned The Underground Strength Gym, one of his earliest mentors, Alwyn Cosgrove, was diagnosed with leukemia. Mr. Cosgrove never told anyone about his cancer and never asked anyone for help. When Mr. Even-Esh found out, he desperately wanted to pay for his medical bills, or do something to give back to his mentor.

Mr. Cosgrove refused to take his money and said, “Don’t pay me back, just pay it forward.” From that point on, Mr. Even-Esh swore that when he opened his first gym he would hold a fundraiser to do his part in the fight against cancer.

His first fundraiser in Manasquan donated all proceeds to an MHS football coach who was struggling to pay his cancer medical bills. The turnout was about 75 people and the event went very well, he said.

Mr. Even-Esh now donates to both cancer foundations and those that support the Navy SEALS. He says that many Navy SEALS have gone through certification at his gym and he feels very close to that community.

Different fundraisers organized by his gym have raised anywhere between $3,000 and $7,000.

Lift STRONG is a part of a 20-year promise Mr. Even-Esh made to his first strength mentor and he is proud to be a part of it.

Mr. Cosgrove now lives in California, and although he has never been able to attend any of the the charity events at Mr. Even-Esh’s gym, the two of them have spent many hours at conditioning and strength seminars over the past 20 years.