BRIELLE — The application for a subdivision of five residential lots and a drainage basin at North Tamarack Drive and Route 70, by Brielle Shores, Inc. was approved in a 7-2 vote by the Brielle Planning Board Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Voting in favor were Mayor Thomas B. Nicol, Councilman Frank A. Garruzzo, Corinne Trainor, Chairperson, Jim Stenson, Jay Jones, Karen Brisben and Charlie Tice. Stephanie Frith and Christian Siano voted against the application

The proposed homes are to be part of a Homeowners Association [HOA] that would be responsible for maintenance of the drainage basin.

Residents opposing the application voiced concerns about the drainage basin, preservation of trees, and traffic and safety issues.

