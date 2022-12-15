MANASQUAN — This year, Santa returns for one day only to take photos with the children of Manasquan. Santa will be stationed on Main Beach by the Christmas tree from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The event is courtesy of the Recreation Department, which encourages everyone to make a $10 donation, or whatever is affordable. All donations will be sent to the Aaron Van Trease AARON [AVT] Fund.

Aaron Van Trease played on the Manasquan High School football team until earlier this year when he sustained a serious spinal cord injury during a game. The donations from this event will be going to the Van Trease family to brighten the holiday, according to the Recreation Department. Donations can be paid in cash or by check made out to the AVT Fund.

The Recreation Department sends thanks to Cody Smith of Wall Township for helping assist in the event.

Tree on Main Beach to be decorated

This year, the Borough of Manasquan and its Recreation Department have set up a Christmas tree on Main Beach where Santa will be taking photos on Dec. 18.

The Recreation Department encourages residents and anyone visiting Main Beach to add a decoration, shell, or something festive to show their holiday and Warrior pride. Decorations can be added at the Photos with Santa event or any time between now and the holiday season’s end.

The borough and Recreation Department expressed gratitude to Jack and Jane Horton, the owners of Santa’s Forest on Route 35 on Sea Girt Avenue in Wall, for donating a tree for the second year in a row.