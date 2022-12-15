MANASQUAN — Members of the Manasquan Woman’s Club rallied together this holiday season to donate a total of $3,000 in gift cards, as well as stockings and wrapping paper, for the 180 Turning Lives Around organization, which aids survivors of domestic violence and their families.

The Woman’s Club designed a “giving tree” with tags for each store from which 180 requested a gift card. Members of the club each pulled a tag off of the tree and came back with the designated gift card from stores such as Target, ShopRite and Walmart.

The 180 Turning Lives Around group distributes the gift cards to the families in need, most often mothers who recently gained independence from an abusive partner. The purpose of the gift cards is to give women control over what presents their children receive, which is what drew the Woman’s Club to the organization, according to co-chairs of the Community Outreach Committee, Nancy Lukas and Suze Buannic.

The committee originally thought about holding a toy drive, but realized that gift cards would be more empowering.

“Women are starting to build their independence,” said Ms. Lukas. “We could be a part of that.”

180 Turning Lives Around was founded in 1976, by the Founding Mothers, according to Chief Development Officer Randi Zamkotowicz. The Founding Mothers housed abused women in their own homes while applying to the government for a grant to open a formal shelter. In the same year, the women helped establish the first rape hotline in Monmouth County.

Today, the organization works primarily as a hotline. Victims of sexual assault, as well as those undergoing domestic violence, can call the hotline. Another hotline is available for teenagers dealing with any issues such as bullying, school problems, or anything they might be having trouble coping with.

Those who call the general hotline at 888-843-9262 will be directed to a specific counselor from 180 who will listen and advise. The counselor will decide what the caller needs, whether it be legal help, a shelter or therapy.

The goal of the organization is to not only support those who have been victimized, but their families as well. 180 has a 12-family suite where families can go when separating from the abusive parent. The program helps with the legality issues of domestic violence, including divorce and restraining orders.

180 also offers a program called Amanda’s Easel, which provides a variety of different therapies such as art, music, drama, and play for people ages 4 to 24. Families can participate in this six-month program if and when they are not in crisis. Families must be apart from the offending parent or partner at the time they partake in the program.

The goal of the program is not only to help children and the non-offending parent cope with the abuse, but to teach nonabusive parenting. Oftentimes, parents have trouble finding the line between abuse and non-detrimental parenting and “don’t know how to interact,” said Ms. Zamkotowicz. Amanda’s Easel provides the tools for parents to learn and grow “at a level they can understand.”

The organization also has liaisons at every police station in Monmouth County with at least 40 hours of training to help those who come to the police as a victim of domestic violence. The program also stations a nurse in every hospital to call 180 when someone is being treated for domestic violence or assault.

For community members who would like to get involved with the organization, gift cards are collected year round. For Thanksgiving, 180 was able to provide every family with $250 from gift cards alone. 180 also accepts donations through its website, 180nj.org/give-help/donate, or through text at 41444180STRONG.

180 hosts backpack drives, Halloween costume drives and more, all found on the website. The organization, by coincidence, cares for 180 different families, which amounts to about 500 people.

Ms. Lukas advises everyone to learn more about domestic violence and to help out in any way they can, even if it can’t be financially.

For anyone in need of assistance, 180 Turning Lives Around’s general hotline number is 888-843-9262.

