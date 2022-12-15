AVON-BY-THE-SEA — This holiday season, the Avon Garden Club has been selling $10 luminary kits to decorate the streets and homes. The idea behind these kits is not only to give the town a festive look, but to make a landing strip for Santa and his reindeer.

The kits will be sold on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garden Club shed, located behind the Avon Firehouse.

The kits are to be lit on Dec. 23 to show Santa and the Fire Department how much the town appreciates them, according to Mary Norris, organizer of the luminary project. Ms. Norris also encourages everyone to light them again on Christmas Eve.

Commissioner John Magrini advocated for people to buy the kits at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, as it is a great way to show holiday spirit. He noted that the Garden Club has been selling the kits on the weekend in the cold weather.

The kits include 10 paper luminaries and 10 battery-powered candles so you can light up the street for Santa and the fire department, according to Ms. Norris.

Ms. Norris said that last year they had a great response to the Luminary and they are ready to “light up Avon” again this year.

If residents have any questions, they can reach the Garden Club by calling 732-988-0173.