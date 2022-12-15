AVON-BY-THE-SEA- The Avon Board of Education said goodbye to two of their members on Wednesday night. Vice President Lynn Belletier and Christopher Devoy were elected onto the board in 2020, not knowing what these last three years would have in store for the school and community due to COVID.

“We’ve had the most challenging three years that a board could probably go through,” said Ms. Belletier. “But through collaborative thinking, hard work, and tough discussions we achieved great things.”

The board president, William Bing thanked Ms. Belletier and Mr. Devoy on behalf of the board for their service and dedication.

“We went through a lot of crap together,” remarked Mr. Devoy. “It was fun being a part of such a terrible, changing time.”

The meeting ended with tears as Ms. Belletier thanked her fellow board members for their company and hard work.

“It’s hard to believe I won’t walk through those doors anymore,” she said. “But it’s been a pleasure.”

Despite its bittersweet ending, the meeting kicked off on a positive note as Superintendent John-Michael Hertis awarded kindergarten teacher Danielle Price the Governor’s Educator of the Year award. Ms. Price received a long enthusiastic applause as she accepted her certificate.

Superintendent Hertis also awarded an “…equally important” honor of Educational Services Professional of the Year to school counselor Meredith Campbell. The two posed for a photo in front of a student-made banner congratulating them on their achievements.

President Bing remarked that this was just a small congratulations for all the hard work they do.

