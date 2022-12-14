WALL TOWNSHIP — Unofficial results posted by the Monmouth County Board of Elections show voters in the Wall Township School District approving two proposals in a $66.5 million school facilities improvement referendum on Tuesday.

Question #1 received 1,925 yes votes and 1,039 no votes. It proposed $53 million for widespread roof and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) repairs, electrical and mechanical system upgrades, and restroom modernizations. It also included renovations to several instructional classrooms and the Wall High School auditorium.

Question #2 received 1,715 yes votes and 1,225 no votes. It proposed $13.5 million for more specifically located HVAC, electrical, and site upgrades; window replacements; art room renovations; and upgrades to expand use of Wall High School’s athletic facilities.

District officials said that $20 million dollars of state aid will be contributed to the improvements.

The elections board notes that the results remain unofficial until mail-in ballots to be received by the Board of Elections up to 6 days after close of the polls are counted, provided they were postmarked on Election Day.

