AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The board of commissioners designated KMB Design Group to serve as consultants on mobile network service on Monday, as part of an effort to gain greater control over the placement of cell towers and related equipment throughout the borough.

Commissioner John Magrini stated that in the past, the borough has had companies come in and place cell towers that were not aesthetically pleasing. Some of the towers and boxes became “a bit of an eyesore.”

A borough resolution appoints KMB Design Group as the town’s consultant for dealing with communication carriers and “next generation mobile networks in the public right-of-way.”

It confirms the borough’s obligation to have cellular service that is efficient and accessible to all residents, as well as the need for outside expertise to accomplish it.

