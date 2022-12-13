Edith Warner Galloway of Manasquan, NJ passed Ad Astra (5-27-1926 to 11-29-2022). Edith is survived by her husband of 72-years Andrew J. Galloway and her children Drew and MaryFran Galloway of Jackson NJ, Richard and Jodi Galloway of Long Valley NJ and Heather and John Gorman of Morristown