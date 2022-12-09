LAVALLETTE — People for animals representative Michele Brodbeck spoke at the mayor and council meeting on Dec. 5 to address the ongoing issue of stray cats in the borough.

Ms. Brodbeck is the data administrator for People for Animals, a non profit organization “to prevent animal suffering through affordable essential healthcare, public policy advocacy, and community programs.”

“Our key service to the public and animal welfare groups is affordable, routine pet care which is aimed at specifically driving more animals to early spay/neuter procedures to prevent accidental pregnancies, make pet ownership more affordable, and reduce the numbers of homeless animals in local shelters,” as stated on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Brodbeck said people for animals is the largest provider of low cost spay, neuter and wellness in the state, serving about 30,000 community animals every year, 7,500 which are community cats.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.