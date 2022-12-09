BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township PBA Local 230 and the Mayor Student Advisory have teamed up this holiday season to bring their annual toy drive for the Toys for Tots Program.

The collection, which is a part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, will be distributed to families in Brick Township in need of toys for the holiday season.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 15 and the delivery of the toys is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 17. Anyone interested in donating toys can drop them off at the Brick Township Police Department at 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brick PBA is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys, with the exception of stuffed animals, that are appropriate for children ranging from infants to 13 years old. Examples of gifts are board games, toy cars, athletic balls, bicycles and other items. The PBA would also appreciate donations of wrapping paper.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.