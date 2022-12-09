BRIELLE — The Jersey Shore Modern Quilt Guild [JSMQG] gave back on Dec. 5 by donating 20 handmade quilts to Mary’s Place by the Sea, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women who are receiving treatment for cancer.

Mary’s Place first opened in 2009 in Ocean Grove and provides “services that complement their medical treatment, including oncology massages, nutrition education, individual counseling, expressive writing, reflexology, Reiki, guided meditation, prayer, and yoga… at no cost to guests.” The “guests are given the opportunity to hit the pause button on their medical treatments and daily responsibilities and just be,” according to the organization’s website.

When the pandemic started, the JSMQG, which was only 12 members at the time, decided to donate a few quilts to Mary’s Place.

Eileen DiPietro, president of the guild, said that as soon as Mary’s Place reopened and allowed visitors again after the pandemic, a woman was given a quilt and wrote a letter to express how grateful she was for what the JSMQG was able to make and donate.

Ms. DiPietro said, “It was the single most beautiful and inspiring letter about how she couldn’t believe how someone would take the time and make something so beautiful, donate it and how much it helped her by making her feel good.”

