BRIELLE — The Ocean is Female, a nonprofit organization, made waves of holiday cheer on Dec. 5 by hosting its second Holiday Stocking Initiative, after making more than 200 stockings for survivors of domestic abuse.

The Ocean is Female’s mission is to “to foster kindness and strength in girls, and to support and empower survivors of abuse. Inspired by the transformative powers of the sea, The OisF connects women and girls to the ocean through local activities and programs,” as stated on their website.

Founder Alli Scaduto shared her story of being a victim of child abuse, and with her “desire to turn healing into action,” she created OisF.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the organization is delivering over 200 stockings, a much larger event than last year, to different organizations such as 180 – Turning Lives Around and Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey, as well as to community familes dealing with domestic violence situations, according to Ms. Scaduto.

Different groups around the area reached out to help be a part of the stocking initiative event, such as Sea Girt and Spring Lake Heights Elementary, various sports teams, families and more to help decorate stockings, wrapped gifts and collect gift cards.

Ms. Scaduto said that 35 stockings go to men and women, 152 go to boys and girls, with the balance going to adolescent parents in need.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.