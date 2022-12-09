Borough council member Al Gubitosi is facing a lawsuit from an anonymous borough employee who is making claims of workplace discrimination and harrassment based off gender.

A cease and desist sent to Council member Gubitosi, which was also sent anonymously to the Coast Star on Dec. 8, states that in both public and private meetings, Mr. Gubitosi “repeatedly harangued, badgered and unjustly criticized the borough employee’s job performance, often demanding that they answer the same inquires over and over, and falsely implying to fellow council members that the employee was insubordinate and/or incompetent”.

The cease and desist states that Mr. Gubitosi has repeatedly violated Rice v. Union County Regional High School, a 1977 state ruling which requires that municipal job criticisms be reserved for executive sessions. The cease and desist also sites an unspecified town council meeting where friends of Mr. Gubitosi and his wife attended the meeting, and made comments directly to the borough employee.

The cease and desist also references numerous violations of state harassment and discrimination laws, including instances of sexual harassment.

The cease and desist is the product of an investigation that began this previous April and was conducted by the borough’s labor attorney, who cited violations of numerous employment policies and procedures by Mr. Gubitosi. The investigation resulted in a 17 page investigation report that was finalized on Aug. 14.

In a past interview with the Coast Star, Mayor Larry Fox said that he intended to provide a summarized version of the investigation, as well as a motion for a censure against Mr. Gubitosi, at an executive session meeting in early September. The summarized version of the investigation included a recommendation by the labor attorney to proceed with a censure against Mr. Gubitosi.

A public censure is an official expression of disapproval or condemnation. Censure’s can result in a written reprimand, and also serve as a formal record in the event of future violations, in which more severe disciplinary action can be taken.

According to Mayor Fox, a motion to table the executive session made by Councilman Randy Bonnell was approved 3-2, with councilmen Al Gubitosi and John Weber voting for it, and Council President Tim Sexsmith and Mayor Fox voting no.

In a borough council meeting on Sept. 28, a resolution presented by Mayor Larry Fox that would have censured Mr. Gubitosi failed in a 2-2 vote, with councilmen Randy Bonnell and John Weber voting against it, and Mayor Fox and Council President Timothy Sexsmith voting in favor of it.

Shortly after the vote on the censure, Mr. Sexsmith presented a motion to release the investigative report to the public, with necessary redactions to protect the borough employee.

Both Mr. Sexsmith and Mayor Fox voted yes, while the remaining council members voted no, except for Mr. Gubitosi, who recused himself.

According to Mr. Bonnell, the motion to table the executive session was done because no time limit for the session was reflected on the meeting agenda, which would’ve made the session, which takes place at the end of a borough meeting without residents in attendance, a disservice to the public.

Councilmen Bonnell and Weber also stated that the censure, which was added to the agenda on the afternoon of Sept. 26, left too little time for each council member to reach a decision on the matter.

In August of 2019, former Business Administrator Kelly Barrett filed a lawsuit against Mr. Bonnell and Mr. Weber, claiming that the two council members harassed her in an attempt to drive her from her position as Business Administrator. The suit also claimed that emails sent from the council members to Ms. Barrett amounted to harassment.

The suit resulted in a $75,000 settlement, which was awarded to Ms. Barrett at a borough council meeting in 2021.

Mr. Gubitosi has claimed numerous times that the investigation against him was a calculated attack by Mayor Fox to undermine his candidacy in the Nov. 8 general election. Further, Mr Gubitosi has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and said that the investigation was “a tool that mirrors political arsenal to disparage my reputation.”

The cease and desist states that while the council voted against censuring or removing Mr. Gubitosi from the council, the borough employee has a “powerful legal remedy”. It goes on to say that under New Jersey discrimination law, the employee can bring Mr. Gubitosi “before a jury and sue him personally and in his capacity as a Councilman”.

In a conversation I had with Mayor Fox, he said that holding people accountable for their actions not only makes for a safer work environment, but also protects the borough from risk of litigation.

When discussing the borough employee, Mayor Fox said, “when you have someone come forward with something like this, it’s really difficult and it takes a lot of courage”. “There’s a culture that I’m trying to work through and change, but sometimes it feels like I’m pushing mud up a hill”.

Mr. Gubitosi was unable to be reached for comment.