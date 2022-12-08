The First Annual Read-A-Thon held at BookTowne netted a $4,400 check for The Common Ground Grief Center. Pictured are Peter Albertelli (center), owner of BookTowne handing the check to Lynn Snyder, Executive Director of Common Ground Grief Center on Dec. 2, along with other fundraiser participants. The donation was a result of the unique fundraiser where BookTowne booksellers were book-bound in the store starting at 6pm on Saturday Nov. 12. The booksellers had dinner in the store, settled in their pajamas and took turns reading in their window for two hour intervals all the way until Sunday morning. Donations were received during the read-a-thon on their web site.





ADVERTISEMENT