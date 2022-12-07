On a given evening, D’Arcy’s Tavern, located on Main Street in Bradley Beach, is a typical shore bar. Walk inside, and patrons are hanging around talking, drinking and enjoying dinner while sports are playing on the TVs in the background.

What makes D’Arcy’s unique, is the activity there earlier in the day, especially during the World Cup over the last few weeks. Fans of international football, or soccer to the U.S., are accustomed to morning game times, and the D’Arcy’s Tavern has become a go-to place to gather in groups to watch them.

The tavern is named after D’Arcy McGill, the father of operating co-owner Tom McGill, a lifelong soccer fan who played soccer at St. Rose and the University of Scranton. Mr. McGill, whose youngest son also shares the same name as his grandfather and the tavern, had the idea of creating a bar that would cater to soccer fans, who are burdened with unconventional broadcast times.

Soccer fans seem to have embraced the bar entirely. Whether it’s to watch the Premier League, the top English soccer league, or La Liga, the highest league in the Spanish Soccer League System, fans turn up at D’Arcy’s, ready to watch over breakfast and coffee.

Sean O’Beirne, a Wall resident who is pursuing a masters degree at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, has been a lifelong fan of Everton, a soccer club in the English Premier League. According to Mr. O’Beirne, his team normally plays at 10 in the morning, but sometimes, the games can be as early as 7.

“Having a place like D’Arcy’s solely dedicated to soccer makes them a special place,” said Mr. O’Beirne. “You can tell that when people show up for a game, no matter how early, that D’Arcy’s wants to offer a great experience.”

Soccer is ingrained in the DNA of the bar. As you approach the front door of the tavern, you face a sign that says that bar hours are from “Soccer – 2 a.m.” Once inside, you immediately notice that the walls and ceilings of the bar are covered entirely with scarfs of different soccer teams– perhaps something more practical yet akin to pennant flags in American sports culture.

A collection of local soccer teams wear are sponsored by D’Arcy’s Tavern, from youth teams as young as 10-years-old, all the way up to leagues with players that are 50 years old or older. It doesn’t stop there. Many of the employees of the bar, from bartenders to the wait staff, either play or used to play soccer, love watching soccer, or both.

This year, the World Cup is hosted by Qatar, a country in the Middle East positioned on the Coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Like countless other soccer events, the time difference has made the tournament a breakfast-viewing event.

This year’s World Cup was made to order for D’Arcy’s. The United States men’s national team, which hadn’t even qualified for the 2018 World Cup, had a practical chance at advancing from the group stage and made it to the round of 16 for the first time since 2014.

However, before that, and for only the second time since 1950, the U.S. had to face off against England, a World Cup juggernaut and rival from across the pond.

To prepare for the rare faceoff that had a 10 a.m. kickoff on Black Friday, D’Arcy’s had to order a massive tent to set up numerous bars and televisions outside in their parking lot to accommodate the rush of fans that they were set to get.

Even with preparations, D’Arcy’s became so crowded with U.S. soccer fans that for the first time in the tavern’s history, they had to stop letting people into the first and second floors of the inside bar, as well as the tent outside.

Inside of D’Arcy’s during the U.S. vs. England matchup, the only inclination that it was 10 in the morning was from the light seeping through the front windows. In the tent area outside, people with jerseys over their sweatshirts and adorned in red, white and blue brought an American sense of tailgating to a sport entrenched in international customs and traditions.

“Something was definitely different with the energy,” said Courtney Setaro, an event coordinator who has worked at D’Arcy’s for eight years.

“The World Cup brings in a different sort of soccer fan. There is a lot of patriotism and people get worked up about the national team that don’t frequent the place for the foreign soccer leagues,” said Mr. McGill.

Ryan Burns, a lifelong hockey player, is far from regarding himself as a soccer fan, but knew that the match on Black Friday was a special event to watch at D’Arcy’s. So, what did Mr. Burns do? He threw on his U.S. Olympic hockey jersey, and joined the fun at D’Arcy’s.

Mr. Burns said, “As someone who never watches soccer the atmosphere at D’Arcy’s was unbelievable. There were chants for USA throughout the whole game and with everyone pulling for the same team it made me feel like I was actually at the game.”

The match ended in a 0-0 draw. However, the U.S. was able to secure a spot in the round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over Iran, in which star midfielder Christian Pulisic scored one of the most incredible goals from the tournament, bravely crashing the net at full speed and getting a touch on a cross from right back Sergio Dest.

Although the U.S. lost 3-1 against Netherlands in the round of 16 on the morning of Dec. 3, fans at D’Arcy’s tavern, like the U.S. national team, certainly didn’t go out on their backs. At halftime, the U.S. found themselves down 2-0. They then came out sharp to start the second half, and in the 76th minute, striker Haji Wright found the back of the net off a tight pass inside the box from Pulisic.

In a conversation with general manager Brian Reilly, he said that the U.S. late second half goal that brought the score to 2-1 invigorated the bar. “The goal against the Netherlands, that was the loudest I’ve ever heard inside the tavern. The place was absolutely shaking.”

Despite a late goal that spurted any chance of a potential comeback from the U.S., Ms. Setaro said that there was a positive environment in the bar and everyone was happy with the performance of the U.S. national team.

D’Arcy’s Tavern is continuing to show all World Cup games at scheduled times. They offer a full menu that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. For updates on their evenings events or a full schedule of soccer games available for viewing, visit darcystavernnj.com.

