The holiday spirit was in full swing last Friday as community members enjoyed Sea Girt’s holiday market and tree lighting ceremony on the Town Green just north of the historic railroad station.

The Sea Girt Town Green was beautifully illuminated with hanging lights, forming a festive enclosure for a holiday market that began at 5:30 p.m. Food and gift items from local shops and vendors were featured.

The frigid air didn’t stop droves of people from coming and fortunately for patrons, Sea Girt’s own Ray’s cafe donated hot chocolate for the event. The Coffee Platoon and Sea Girt Police Department were also serving hot coffee, with proceeds from the sales going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Those seeking warmth in a slightly more unconventional way that is custom at market events were offered pizza by Almost Home General, a boutique style restaurant with locations in Lincroft and Sea Bright. On three portable wood fire stoves, Almost Home General offered four different styles of pizza, and even lemon vinegar chicken wings.

The consensus in comments by visitors was that what made the event great was the opportunity to discover local businesses. One of the hits was a Middletown-based company called Au Honey. With their homegrown and organic honey that comes in a variety of flavors, Au travels to local markets to sell their product. They’re even used in Batch on Main, a coffee shop on Main Street in Manasquan.

Anne Britt, one of the volunteer members of the Holiday Market Committee, said, “We could not have asked for a better evening with such a wonderful assortment of vendors and offerings. We are so grateful to all who helped make the night so seamlessly special including the Borough, DPW, SGPD, Department of Rec, Market Committee members, vendors and all of the volunteers”. She also thanked the committee’s other members: Kerry Tarigo, Heather Scutoro, Melissa Marshall and Sue Nolan.

The borough’s Christmas tree, which was furnished with colored Christmas lights, was lit by eighth graders from Sea Girt Elementary School — a new touch that is intended to be an annual tradition going forward.

Following the tree lighting, the evening’s action slowly shifted from the holiday market to the train station, where the second half of the night’s events took place.

First, the Sea Girt Elementary School band, led by music instructor and teacher Martin Mundie, played a collection of holiday-themed songs.

Following the band performance, the East Coast Dance company, a company out of Sea Girt, brought 63 dancers to perform a number of Christmas hits, including “Up on the Housetop” and “Jingle Bell Rock”. The company has been performing at the Sea Girt tree lighting since 2015.

Janeen Yodakis, the Recreation Director of Sea Girt borough, said that “Our Christmas tree lighting ceremony would not be what it is without the East Coast Dance Company and their devoted families”.

Ms. Yodakis was ecstatic with how Friday evening’s festivities unfolded. In a conversation I had with Ms. Yodakis, I asked her what the secret is to running such a great event. She said, “Its simplicity is what attracts those who attend. We are the epitome of small town USA, and we embrace that in everything we do”.

Ms. Yodakis made sure to thank the Sea Girt DPW, SGFD, SGPD, the Recreation Commission, the town Council, including the mayor, and numerous volunteers who made the event possible.

