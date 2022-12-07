Ring in the New Year and bid adieu to 2022. Celebrate with champagne toasts, live music, and the ball drop at these local hotspots. The only challenge will be deciding where to spend your evening.

LEGGETT’S

The Jersey Shore Running Club is back with the 19th annual New Year’s Eve Twilight Run. Enjoy a 2 mile run run/walk along with a party to celebrate the start of the new year. Pre-register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Manasquan/JSRCTwilightRun. All proceeds will go towards the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Chef Lou’s Army. The event will start at 4 p.m.

RIVER ROCK

Ring in the new year at River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar with Rock Bottom starting at 9:30p.m. Limited reservations are being taken now for an 8 p.m. dinner seating. Visit riverrocknj.com for more details.

ASBURY ALE HOUSE

Party like never before at the New Year’s Eve Bash at Asbury Ale House. Dress to impress while enjoying our live DJ, party gear, open bar and a confetti drop. There will be a special surprise performance and a complimentary champagne. There will be an Instagrammable photo booth. For more information, visit asburyalehouse.com.

PAGANO’S UVA RESTAURANT & WINE BAR

Pagano’s UVA Restaurant & Wine Bar in Bradley Beach is a great place to ring in the new year. Their Dec. 31 line up includes an open bar, special menu, a champagne toast and live music with the band “Dragonfly.” The cost is $120 per person. For more information, visit uvaonmain.com.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Have the best party of your life with Bar A this New Year’s Eve! With live entertainment and two packages to select from, you can enjoy an open bar & dinner buffet, passed hors d’oeuvres , dinner buffet with carving station, dessert station, party favors and a champagne toast. Advance purchase is required, visit bar-a.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

B2 BISTRO IN BAYVILLE

Get your tickets today to attend B2 Bistro’s epic NYE party at their Bayville location with live music by The Nerds. Tickets are required and you can choose from several packages. Enjoy a complimentary champagne toast. Visit b2bistro.com for more information and tickets.