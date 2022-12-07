On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, over sixty middle school students from Spring Lake Heights Elementary, H.W. Mountz, Sea Girt Elementary and Manasquan Elementary School converged into the media center of Manasquan High School to participate in a Model United Nations meeting.

Students from all four elementary schools were allowed to select the country they wished to represent. Once they had a country selected, working in groups of three to four students, they had to conduct research on their respective countries.

The theme of this year’s event was climate change. Students had to write a research paper analyzing the capabilities and detriments of their country’s environment initiatives, and from there, develop a goal to help contribute to lessening the global climate crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately, students were tasked with putting their diplomacy skills to the test. Representatives of different countries engaged in congenial conversation, while still working towards personal goals with motives specified to their respective country. The assignment made every student seem like a true United Nations delegate, politicking the halls of the U.N. main office with hopes of gaining self-interests.

From here, delegates returned to their seats. Then, at a podium in front of the entire meeting, countries, one at a time, were allowed to walk up and make declarations and proposals to further the climate change agenda of the meeting.

Presiding over this portion of the event, and serving as arbitrators to the entire meeting, were members of Manasquan High School’s Model U.N. Club. When countries wished to take the podium during this portion, they had to raise their hand, and the high school club members would call upon them when it was their opportunity to speak.

Doyle Fagan was a student in attendance, who chose to represent Russia for a very unique reason. “I chose Russia because over the summer I learned Russian,” he said. “As I took my lessons I began to expose myself to Russian culture, and I believe that they are a very misrepresented group of people.”

According to Doyle, his delegation’s goal of getting Russia to be carbon neutral by 2060 would be achieved by matching coal energy production with new forms of energy, such as nuclear and hydraulic energy.

Delegates from Sweden, who sought to reduce carbon emission from cars by 10 percent by 2026, wanted to negotiate with Russia and achieve net zero emissions by an earlier date than 2060. After negotiations, Russia agreed to shorten the goal to 2045.

Thomas Certo and William Reilly are Manasquan Elementary School students who chose to represent North Korea. When asked what the preparations were like leading up to the event, Thomas said, “It was pretty difficult at first, but then we did a lot of research and it helped with creating our proposal.”

According to William, North Korea wanted to use their nuclear energy in a more amiable way than the real country does. “We want to use more of our nuclear energy to counteract our coal. We want 50 percent less coal emissions by 2030,” said William.

As is custom with many legislative bodies, daring claims, or declarations of war were met with gasps by the audience. Meanwhile, carefully crafted proposals that furthered the climate agenda were met with applause and cheers by everyone involved.

Before the final gathering of all the countries, there was a brief intermission, where students had the opportunity to present the conference with foods that were representative of the cultures from their respective countries.

Throughout the Model U.N. conference, a total of four treaties were proposed by a collection of different countries, but all four were rejected. Then, in the 13th hour, Morocco, a country not known for having a heavy hand in the international stage, proposed a treaty in which less wealthy countries would receive subsidies from wealthier countries, so that everyone could reach their climate goals. Morocco was made up of students from Spring Lake Height Elementary School.

What became called “The Manasquan Treaty” passed with applause from all countries, and concluded the evening’s event.

Jim Fagan, a Mansquan high school teacher and advisor of the high school Model U.N Club, has presided over the Model U.N. conference for 12 years straight. He said that the idea of the event is to serve as a feeder program to the club at Manasquan High School. “The kids did great, there were some great points made and the students were focused,” said Mr. Fagan. “I think it was the best attended event we’ve ever done and they brought some great food.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.