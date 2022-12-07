We’ve reached the special time of year where holiday cheer burns bright. A calendar filled with holiday events, festive music, cozy treats and glittering lights makes the season exciting.

Here’s a guide to help make sure every calendar is full of festive events at the end of this year.

THE HISTORIC VILLAGE AT ALLAIRE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY EVENING STROLLS

This year, the Historic Village at Allaire introduces a new event. Enjoy their Christmas Holiday Evening Strolls on Fridays on Dec. 9 and 16, 6 to 9:30p.m. each evening. This rare, self guided tour through Allaire Village with candles and lights illuminating the village gives visitors a chance to enjoy the holiday peace during their stroll. The General Store will be open for gift shopping and the bakery will be open for sweet treets, as well as historical buildings including the chapel, blacksmith, carpenter and Allaire Mansion. You can view the lit-up exteriors of The Row House, Foreman’s Cottage, Carriage House, Manager’s House and Enameling Building. Outside, fire with chestnuts roasting adds to the holiday season atmosphere. Tickets are $8 each for 12 years old and up, $4 each for children 4 to 11 years old. Three years and under are free. Tickets are non-refundable and available online at allairevillage.org.

THE HISTORIC VILLAGE AT ALLAIRE CANDLELIT LANTERN TOURS

Spend an evening strolling through the Historic Village at Allaire by candlelit lantern and enjoy the rich history of Christmas in the 1800s. Visit the chapel, bakery, blacksmith’s shop, Allaire Residence and more on this guided tour. Learn about holiday traditions, experience music, history and theater. Visitors can select from a regular tour or a VIP tour. Advance ticket purchase is required and available online at allairevillage.org.

A regular Village Christmas Lantern Tour is a 60 minute experiential tour with a period dressed interpreter that leads visitors to six historic buildings; warm by the fire pit outside the Carriage House; enjoy the ambiance of a candlelit village. The cost is $35 per person.

A VIP Village Christmas Lantern Tour is a 90-minute tour that includes Christmas Music at the Historic Chapel (harp, guitar); special concluding program at the Carpenter Shop; 2021 Allaire Christmas Gift Bag (annual Allaire Ornament and customized 1st edition Allaire Christmas Postal Cache).The cost is $45 per person.

Each tour is an outdoor walking tour, with various stops and walk-throughs of historic buildings along the way. This event is not recommended for young children under 10.

Tours begin at 4:30pm and depart from the Allaire Community Hall (at the head of the Parking Lot) every 15 to 20 minutes until 8:30pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance according to tour type and time block. Visit allairevillage.org for more details and to purchase tickets.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR AND CHRISTMAS TRAIN DISPLAY

Presented by Garden State Central Model Railroad Club, the InfoAge event will be Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, 12 to 5 p.m. at InfoAge Science Center, 2201 Marconi Road, Wall Township. Admission for adults is $10, children $8. Adults get 1/2 price admission the first two weekends with a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Train scales from G to Z will be on display. There will also be an interactive portion with Lionel layouts and top trains for anyone to use. For more information, visit, facebook.com/NewJerseyHolidayTrainShow.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOWS

The holiday spirit is back and better than ever this year in bright lights!

THE SISTI FAMILY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS will be having 26,000 spectacular lights all set to the holiday music. The family asks visitors to please not visit if it is raining, and also restrict loud radios and littering. Stop by daily 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to listen as you drive by 322 Pitney Ave, Spring Lake. Fore more information visit Sisti Family Christmas Lights on Facebook.

ALLAIRE COMMUNITY FARM’S HOLIDAY LIGHT SPECTACULAR runs Thursday through Sunday all December. Take in the twinkling lights surrounding the farm while riding in a tractor-pulled holiday wagon. Tickets must be purchased online. No walk ups will be accepted. Christmas plants, baked goods, hot chocolate, hot cider and more will also be available for purchase inside the market. Visit lightsinwall.com for tickets and more information.

JOHNNY’S HAZLET HOLIDAY LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA will also be on display with dozens of inflatable decorations and more than 75,000 lights that are dispersed throughout the 3 Bauer Ave, Hazlet. The spectacle is playfully detailed and something that will become a family tradition before you know it. You may even be lucky enough to meet Santa. For more information, visit Johnny’s Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza on Facebook. Read recommendations for best viewing and for respecting parking restrictions in the area.

THE FERONE FAMILY CHRISTMAS LIGHT SPECTACULAR in Toms River will also be lighting up the night with lights and scenes so cheerful it will feel like a holiday movie. Shows run daily from dusk til 9p.m. at 184 Yellowbank Road, Toms River. All money donated will go towards the Children’s Hospital. Visit the Ferone Family Christmas Light Show on Facebook for more information.

JENKINSON’S BOARDWALK

Come to the Sea of Lights at Jenkinson’s Aquarium this Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 27 and 28 from 4 to 8p.m. each night. The winter wonderland includes treats, crafts, pictures with Santa, games, diving Santa and holiday entertainment. The Aquarium, Sweet Shop, Pavilion and Pavilion Arcade are all open. For more information visit jenkinsons.com.

HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

Six Flags’ “Holiday in The Park” returns again for the merriest time of the year. Be able to experience the attractions with all senses, even your sense of smell, during this winter wonderland. Enjoy decorated rides that are sure to make this a night to remember, such as the Gingerbread Twist, Jersey Devil Coaster, and Skull Mountain. Taste the delicious food from drinks to warm you up or special chocolate peppermint funnel cakes. Special holiday shows will also be featured. And look out for Santa Claus! Holiday in The Park will be open select dates through January 1. Visit sixflags.com for more information.





HISTORIC LONGSTREET FARM

Come to Longstreet Farm and enjoy The Sounds of Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 to 3 p.m. Celebrate the holidays taking a stroll on Longstreet Farm with the backdrop of wistful music as Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. For more information, visit monmouthcountyparks.com.

PNC BANK ARTS CENTER MAGIC OF LIGHTS

The Magic of Lights is brightening the holiday season now through Dec. 30th at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. The expansive lights continue to sparkle and shine as they have in previous years, but additional events being held in the Toyota Holiday Village are sure to add to everyone’s enjoyment. A free petting zoo is being held Dec. 13, 20 and 27 from 6 to 8p.m. Visit the Illumination Mega Trees in the Toyota Holiday Village. The Grinch will be on site Dec. 24 to 30. Visit magicoflights.com/events/newjersey/ for ticketing and more information.