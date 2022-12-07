BELMAR — The mayor and council Tuesday received an update on efforts to address structural issues at a residential site managed by the Belmar Housing Authority [BHA].

The report was delivered by Borough Council President Jim McCracken during a relatively brief meeting that also included a discussion of local events as the holiday season progresses.

Noting that the BHA had met the previous night, Councilman McCracken said: “The engineering firm is writing the specs for the apparatus that will be placed around the building to protect residents and visitors from any falling bricks that may occur due to the deterioration of the metal behind the facade that has occurred over years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The next mayor and council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.