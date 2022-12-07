WALL TOWNSHIP — With winter approaching, Wall Township School Superintendent Tracey Handerhan Tuesday called attention to repairs of heating systems and structural improvements included in a bond issue that will go to voters in a Dec. 13 referendum.

A press release issued by the school district on the two questions on the Dec. 13 special ballot, the Superintendent Handerhan stated: “The district has needs now, from inefficient boilers to roofs that are past the time frame that they were expected to last.”

According to the press release, “One question proposes $53 million for widespread roof and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) repairs, electrical and mechanical system upgrades, and restroom modernizations.

It also includes renovations to several instructional classrooms and the Wall High School auditorium.

The second ballot question proposes $13.5 million for more specifically located HVAC, electrical, and site upgrades; window replacements; art room renovations; and important upgrades to expand use of Wall High School’s athletic facilities.”

If the project is approved by voters, $20 million dollars of state aid will be contributed to the improvements.

