Patricia Honora Graney, nee Flannery, 86, longtime resident of Belmar, NJ, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Pat was raised in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of Edward and Eleanor Flannery, and younger sister to Edward Flannery and Eleanor Flannery Introcaso. She attended St. Aloysius Academy, where she excelled in her