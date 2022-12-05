BRADLEY BEACH — A recount in the Nov. 8 borough council election is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, following court approval of a request by candidate Deborah Bruynell, who finished just seven votes behind incumbent Al Gubitosi.

The recount, ordered by Judge David Bauman, will be conducted at the Monmouth County Board of Election offices on Dec. 6.

In the race for four borough council seats, Mr. Gubitosi finshed fourth and fifth respectively on Election Day. Challenger Meredith DeMarco came in first 829 votes, followed by Incumbent John Weber with 813 and Jane DeNoble, another challenger, with 806.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Bauman ordered that Ms. Bruynell “be allowed to examine and copy hereafter the registry books, voter authorizations, vote by mail ballot applications, rejected and late arriving vote by mail ballots, envelope flaps, outer envelopes, messenger book, office orders, order lists, orders to vote, challenge lists, challenge sheets, peremptory order lists, challenge affidavits, incident reports, returned sample ballots, District Board returns and canvases, repair records, complaint or inquiry records, irregular ballots, provisional ballots and emergency ballots and any and all other papers, documents and records pertaining to the conduct and outcome of the November 2022 General Election for the office of Councilperson of the Borough of Bradley Beach.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.