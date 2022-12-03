BRICK TOWNSHIP — Police made two arrests Friday evening after responding to complaints about a home on Arrowhead Drive where they discovered 135 dogs and 45 cats being kept in inhumane and illegal conditions.

Removal of the animals continued into Saturday, at which time the Brick Township Police announced the of arrests of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, on charges of animal cruelty and child endangerment. A statement issued by police said the two suspects were living in the home with Ms. Lonczak’s 16-year-old child,

According to the statement, police officers initially responded at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to an anonymous complaint that an illegal puppy mill was being run out of the house.

Brick Police Humane Law Enforcement Office Scott Smith and Patrolman Brennan Lanni met with Ms. Lonczak and Ms. Nycz in the driveway and “could smell a strong odor coming from the residence” and could hear barking, police said.

“The officers were subsequently permitted to enter the residence and immediately noticed a strong odor and unsanitary conditions,” the statement said.

“The officers observed stacks of animal crates on top of each other with dogs and cats in the crates. Because of the conditions, the officers were forced to exit and requested that a Hazmat team respond.”

Also responding to the scene were personnel from several neighboring fire departments, emergency management officials and animal rescue organizations including the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA].

“Rescuers in Hazmat equipment began removing animals, which took approximately ten hours, the police statement said. The animals were then transported to a number of area shelters.

Among the 180 animals found, two dogs were found deceased and eight other animals were sent for emergency veterinary care.

Due to conditions in the house, it was immediately condemned by the Brick Township Building and Code Department, police said. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

