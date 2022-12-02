SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake mayor and council agreed on Monday to authorize the borough attorney to facilitate the purchase of the Wells Fargo Bank building on Third Avenue for $2,970,000.

The borough expects to close on the acquisition by the end of this year or early in January, according to Mayor Jennifer Naughton.

The original estimate was closer to $3.3 million dollars, as The Coast Star reported in May.

Borough officials are interested in transforming the former Wells Fargo building at 1123 Third Avenue into a new restaurant on the ground floor with affordable housing on the second floor.

While the special meeting wasn’t on the borough’s calendar [the next mayor and council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 6] there was “urgency” according to Mayor Naughton, as the due diligence period — the time period for reasonable steps taken to satisfy a legal requirement, especially in buying or selling something — is scheduled to end on Dec. 31. The meeting was announced in a legal advertisement in The Coast Star on Nov. 24.

