BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Business Association [BHBA] is set to put on the borough’s 41st annual Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, featuring holiday attractions and activities for people of all ages.

Between 5 and 9 p.m., shops and businesses along Bridge Avenue, Lake Avenue and Mount Street will hold open houses for attendees walking around and enjoying the event.

Vice President of the BHBA Allison Feehan said that the Christmas Walk is a staple for the community each year during the holiday season.

“This event has been going on for so long because so many businesses in town never want to see it end,” she said. “Residents love the feel of the Christmas spirit and all the offerings that the businesses and town have to offer this great night. Residents and visitors alike can walk around Bay Head and enjoy all the lights and individual events that the businesses have to offer.”

All Saints Church, located at 500 Lake Ave., will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and offer snacks, holiday activities and crafts. Andi’s on Lake Avenue will have jubilee bells for playing at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Bay Head Elementary students will play a musical program at the firehouse and there will be hot dogs and hot cocoa provided by the Bay Head Yacht Club and the boy scouts.

Mayor Bill Curtis will speak to attendees at 6:30 p.m. for the lighting of the town Christmas tree, followed by the arrival of Santa Claus.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the holiday brass band will be playing tunes at Diane Turton Realtors, located at 88 Bridge Ave.

Dancers from the Bay Head School of Ballet and Violin, located at 56 Mount St., will be performing scenes from “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. for attendees at the Christmas Walk to see through large windows on the second floor of the school.

The fun continues on Saturday, Dec. 3 with crafts for children at “Santa’s Workshop” at the firehouse from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A minimum donation of $5 per child is required. From the firehouse, Santa’s Trolley will go to the Bay Head Historical Society for its Victorian Christmas event.

CHRISTMAS TOWN SCAVENGER HUNT

From Dec. 4 to Dec. 22, residents can participate in the annual town scavenger hunt, which is run by Cathy Coleman from the Bay Head Historical Society.

This year, round ornament balls will be hidden in different shops and businesses around town and participants can pick up a map to help them in their search. If found, they will receive a sticker from the business.

On Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a drawing by Vincent Spada at Manasquan Savings Bank to determine the two winners, who will receive $100 in Bay Head Bucks.

“The drawing will have two winners each winning $100 in Bay Head Bucks. Bay Head Bucks are new this year. They can be spent like real dollars to any business in Bay Head during the year,” Ms. Feehan said.