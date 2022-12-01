SEA GIRT — The borough is readying for a collection of projects that will seek to improve the town’s overall infrastructure, Sea Girt Business Administrator Jim Gant announced.

The earliest project set to take place is a large-scale sewer project which will be placed out for bid sometime this month and is expected to begin in the winter. The project, which will involve the replacement of a 375-foot section of clay piping between First and Second Avenue on Chicago Boulevard, is phase one of numerous projects that is looking to improve the sewer system of the town in order to prevent future backups and runoff issues.

Funding for these scheduled improvement projects will be covered by the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus bill through which trillions of dollars were granted to local governments and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Sea Girt received slightly over $170,000 from the act.

Also included in the borough’s improvement plan are a collection of projects set to take place on Borough Hall, including electrical upgrades, laminating the floors and replacing old windows to ensure better insulation.

One of the larger improvement projects within Borough Hall is the upgrading of existing sewer services to avoid continuous backups and pipe issues that have been experienced in the town building. A flatter roof will also be installed at Borough Hall to prevent leaking issues.

The Borough Council also approved the purchase of a skid-steer loader and a mini-excavator. According to Mr. Gant, the purchases will be made off a co-op purchasing agreement to receive the best possible pricing.

In a newsletter released by the borough, Mr. Gant said that Sea Girt will continue to coordinate with consulting and municipal engineers to develop the optimal strategy to act on the towns improvement plan.

