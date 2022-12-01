SEA GIRT — Year after year, those driving or walking down Washington Boulevard are apt to feel as though they’re immersed in a scene from a Christmas movie. On any given December evening, town shops twinkle with Christmas lights, and street posts are masterfully decorated with garland and other holiday decorations. A large thanks to the aesthetic created in the town must be lended to the Sea Girt Holly Club who, each year, with the help of town employees, decorate Washington Boulevard with wreaths for the holiday season.

This year, Holly Club members diligently decorated 48 pre-lit wreaths, using an assortment of bows and berries. Once done, Sea Girt’s Public Works Department hung the wreaths in the Town Plaza and along the sides of Sea Girt’s main street.

In a newsletter released by the Borough of Sea Girt, the town thanked the club for the collaborative effort. The town announced that this year’s commercial-grade wreaths were paid for in part by the Holly Club, and the wreaths are intended to last for as long as 5 to 7 years. In the statement, the town said they are “happy to bring a more cost-effective approach to sprucing up the downtown for years to come.”

Wreath-hanging isn’t the only activity on the Holly Club’s agenda for this month. The members do an array of holiday-themed activities this time of year, including the decorating of the historic Sea Girt Lighthouse. The Holly Club will also be selling pre-packaged meals at the upcoming Sea Girt Holiday Market, scheduled for Dec. 2 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the Town Plaza.

The Holly Club is a nonprofit organization that has been in operation for over 60 years. Members of the club participate in community focused garden services, and one of their largest missions is fundraising for scholarships that are granted to students interested in horticulture and plant related studies. Proceeds from sales at the Holiday Market will go directly to their scholarship fund.

For more information on the Sea Girt Holly Club and their mission, visit their website at hollyclubofseagirt.com.

