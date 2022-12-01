SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — At a Spring Lake Heights School District Board of Education meeting on Nov. 28, thirty new members were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society [NJHS].

The NJHS is a student organization that consists of middle schools around the world. Those inducted into the society are expected to exemplify principles and standards of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

In front of friends and family, 10 students who are current members of the NJHS gave speeches commending the new inductees. Shortly after, NJHS Advisors Alexandra Iatesta and Jillian Cumberton, both middle school teachers within the school, presented students with their certificates of induction.

Students who wish to be inducted into the NJHS must have grades that meet a certain standard and partake in a collection of extra curricular activities. Among those inducted were Brogan and Kaden Sinisi, twin brothers who are currently seventh-graders at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School.

“To be inducted, I had to write an essay explaining how I demonstrated the five principles of NJHS,” said Brogan.

“It feels pretty amazing that the Spring Lake Heights school district accepted me”, said Kaden. “I applied in September and was extremely honored to be accepted into this society.”

Before the ceremony reached its conclusion, Superintendent and Principal John Spalthoff gave a speech congratulating the inductees on their accomplishments. He then turned his attention to the audience, and made sure to praise each inductee’s family for their support and hard work.

“You [the inductees] being where you are this evening didn’t happen by chance. It happened by the support from the very people in this audience… They continue to make sure that you are good human beings,” said Principal Spalthoff.

