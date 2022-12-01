BRADLEY BEACH — At a town hall meeting on Nov. 22, the Bradley Beach borough council voted unanimously to set beach badge prices for the 2023 summer season.

Seasonal badges will be set at the same price as last year, with adult badges costing $80 and senior and junior badges costing $35. Adult season badges will be sold at a holiday fee of $60 if purchased between Nov. 30 and Dec. 30, and adult season badges will be available for a discounted rate of $70 from Jan. 3 to Jan. 31.

Last season, the discounted rate of $70 lasted three months rather than one. Borough officials believe that by shortening the discounted rate by two months this year, the borough can net an upwards of $45,000 in revenue from badge sales.

During the meeting, Mayor Fox said that being able to offer the discount while boosting town revenue benefits both local patrons and the town. He noted that Bradley Beach is the last of few towns whose seasonal badges are below $100.

The measure excluded the fee for daily beach badges, which will be set at a later date. Badges are required starting Memorial Day Weekend and all weekends until the beaches open daily, on a date that is to be determined.

